Jessamine County Schools offers another free course amid bus driver shortage

JESSAMINE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Jessamine County Schools offered a free training course in November to encourage people to apply to be a school bus driver amid a driver shortage. The district is still in dire need of drivers and offering another free CDL prep class in January.

The free course, taught by Jessamine County Adult Education, will run from January 24-28. To register and reserve a spot, fill out this form.

The district is currently down 12 drivers. Even on a day when no one calls in sick, it’s tough to get all of the kids to school, according to Mary Newton of Jessamine County Schools.

During the free training course, prospective drivers will prepare for the written test needed to become a driver. Usually, they are on their own to study.

All training will be paid for once the driver is employed by the District. The hourly pay was also increased in November.

The school system is offering these incentives because it needs more drivers to overcome the ongoing shortage.

For more information, call (859) 887-9052.

