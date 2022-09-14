Jim Beam outlines expansion to ramp up bourbon production

BOSTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Jim Beam plans to ramp up bourbon production at its largest Kentucky distillery.

The more than $400 million expansion was outlined Wednesday and it aims to meet growing global demand for the world's top-selling bourbon.

Beam Suntory says the project will increase capacity by 50% at the Beam plant in Boston, Kentucky. It says greenhouse gas emissions will be reduced by the same percentage.

The company says the expansion will be used to produce two mainstays — Jim Beam white and black label bourbons.

And the project will mostly support expected sales growth overseas, especially in European and Asian markets.