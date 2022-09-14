Watch Now
Jim Beam outlines expansion to ramp up bourbon production

Jeff Chiu/AP
FILE - Jim Beam bottles are displayed at Rossi's Deli in San Francisco, July 9, 2018. Jim Beam plans to ramp up bourbon production at its largest Kentucky distillery to meet growing global demand in a more than $400 million expansion to be powered by renewable energy. The project will increase capacity by 50% at the Beam plant in Boston, Ky., while reducing greenhouse gas emissions by the same percentage, Beam Suntory said Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)
Posted at 10:22 AM, Sep 14, 2022
BOSTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Jim Beam plans to ramp up bourbon production at its largest Kentucky distillery.

The more than $400 million expansion was outlined Wednesday and it aims to meet growing global demand for the world's top-selling bourbon.

Beam Suntory says the project will increase capacity by 50% at the Beam plant in Boston, Kentucky. It says greenhouse gas emissions will be reduced by the same percentage.

The company says the expansion will be used to produce two mainstays — Jim Beam white and black label bourbons.

And the project will mostly support expected sales growth overseas, especially in European and Asian markets.

