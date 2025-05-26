Watch Now
Jo Dee Messina, Renfro Valley partner with KSP to offer free concert tickets for tornado survivors

Jo Dee Messina
Jeffrey McWhorter/AP
Jo Dee Messina arrives at the 58th annual Academy of Country Music Awards on Thursday, May 11, 2023, at the Ford Center in Frisco, Texas. (AP Photo/Jeffrey McWhorter)
Jo Dee Messina
MT. VERNON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Jo Dee Messina and Renfro Valley Entertainment Center have partnered with Kentucky State Police to offer tickets to her upcoming performance to first responders and survivors of the Laurel and Pulaski County tornadoes.

According to KSP, tickets to Messina's May 30th show will be distributed beginning on Tuesday, May 30 at the KSP post in London, until tickets run out.

Doors to the concert will open at 7 p.m., with the show beginning at 8 p.m.

"People have been dealing with a lot. We just want to give them a night to be together," Messina said. "To let First Responders know they are appreciated and victims know they are not alone. Hopefully this will give everyone involved a chance to come out from under the heaviness that's been surrounding them since the storms."

Donations will also be collected at the show.

