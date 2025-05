(LEX 18) — Jockey Junior Alvarado has been suspended for two days and fined $62,000 for excessive use of crop during his ride on Sovereignty at the Kentucky Derby.

According to documents from the Horseracing Integrity and Safety Authority (HISA), Alvarado received the punishment for "striking his mount eight times with the riding crop (2nd offense in 180 days)."

Alvarado has been suspended for two Kentucky racing days May 29 and 30, and is required to pay the fine within 30 days, documents says.