LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX News) — Assistant Chief Joey Harris has been chosen to lead the Lexington Fire Department following Chief Jason Wells’ upcoming retirement.

Mayor Linda Gorton announced Thursday morning that Harris will become Lexington’s next fire chief.

Harris has more than 24 years of service with the Lexington Fire Department. In April 2025, the department announced Harris had been accepted into the International Association of Fire Chiefs’ Fire Service Executive Development Institute. The program brings together fire service leaders from across North America for leadership and executive development.

Harris will succeed Wells, who announced in September that he would retire in January after 31 years with the department. Wells has served as fire chief since 2021.

Under Wells, the department grew from 597 firefighters in 2021 to 635 in 2026, while annual emergency responses increased from 61,846 to more than 70,000, according to the mayor’s office.

The department also expanded emergency medical services and launched several initiatives during Wells’ tenure. Those included equipping medical units with whole blood for on-scene transfusions, implementing a station alerting system aimed at reducing response times and creating the Community Crisis Co-Response Team with Lexington police to assist with mental health-related calls.

The department also added a 13th emergency medical vehicle and expanded its community paramedicine program.

When Gorton announced Wells’ retirement in September, she said the department had strong internal candidates for the position and expected to name his successor in early December.

Harris will take over leadership of the department following Wells’ retirement in January.