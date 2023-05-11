Watch Now
John Schneider of 'Dukes of Hazzard' fame to make appearance at Mt. Sterling drive-in this Saturday

John Schneider/Judy Drive In
Posted at 3:03 PM, May 11, 2023
MT. STERLING, Ky. (LEX 18) — Actor John Schneider, best known for his work as Bo Duke in the TV series "The Dukes of Hazzard," will be making a special appearance at a Mt. Sterling drive-in on Saturday.

Schneider will be at the Judy Drive In Theatre Saturday, May 13th. He will be selling and signing DVDs of his films "Stand On It," "Poker Run," and "To Die For." DVDs are $20 each and will be signed.

The movies "Stand On It" and "Poker Run" will show in a double feature at dusk. Tickets are available at judydrivein.com. Tickets are $50 per carload (maximum of 7 people in a vehicle).

Go to judydrivein.com or the Judy Drive In Facebook page for more information.

