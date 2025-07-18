John's Run/Walk Shop celebrates sustainability milestone with community "closed loop weekend"

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — In a continuous effort to promote sustainability and reduce environmental impact, John’s Run/Walk Shop in Lexington is celebrating a major milestone this weekend as part of its commitment to giving products new life.

The shop, which has been a part of the Lexington community since 1978, has successfully integrated more than 75% of its products into a closed-loop system.

“There are great ways you can be green, and we are always trying to lead on that in the Lexington community,” said General Manager Riley Marshall.

The store's mission revolves around reducing waste by ensuring that products sold at the shop are either refurbished, reused, or responsibly recycled at the end of their life cycle.

“One of our goals as a green business is to find a way in which the products that are purchased here can come back for either refurbishment or be reused in some way," Marshall said.

Customers are encouraged to drop off gently used shoes, insoles, socks, and apparel at the store.

Marshall highlighted the importance of community in this effort: “We try to get them on feet that need them. A lot of times, you or I have run through our running shoe, and while we may not use it anymore for running, it can still serve a purpose for someone in need.”

Shoes collected at John’s Run/Walk Shop are donated to local organizations like Lighthouse Ministries and The Hope Center. Those that can't be reused locally are sent to Sneaker Impact, an organization that refurbishes shoes for resale through small merchants in developing countries.

Any unusable shoes are ground into materials such as rubber, foam, and textiles, which are then repurposed into flooring and mats or used in the manufacturing of new shoes.

“One of the ways we try to give back to our community is by making sure we have products and an environment that we can all live in and enjoy moving forward," Marshall said.

John’s Run/Walk Shop is hosting a "Closed Loop Weekend" from July 18-20 at both Lexington locations. The weekend will feature collection drives and exclusive discounts for customers who return recyclable products:

