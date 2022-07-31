Join us for the Kentucky Flood Relief Telethon

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The recent flooding has been devastating and deadly. But there is a way we can band together to help our fellow Kentuckians who need us right now.

Join Coach Cal, Kelly & Joe Craft, and the Kentucky men’s basketball team as they host an open practice with Rupp Arena, the American Red Cross, and LEX 18 and support the Kentucky Flood Relief Telethon.

You can watch the Kentucky men’s team at an open practice this Tuesday, August 2nd at 6:30 p.m. at Rupp Arena. Doors open at 5 p.m. and we’re asking for a donation to the American Red Cross – it will provide immediate relief to those who really need it.

There will also be some special giveaways! If you can’t attend, be sure to watch it live on LEX 18. You can also donate immediately by scanning the QR code on the graphic.

We will be taking donations for the Kentucky Flood Relief at the entry doors to Rupp Arena. There will be free parking in the High Street lot, across from Rupp Arena.