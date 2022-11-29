Watch Now
Jonathan Shell officially files for Kentucky Ag Commissioner

FILE - In this photo taken Thursday, May 3, 2018, in Mt. Vernon, Ky., Jonathan Shell, House majority floor leader, speaks during an interview. Shell, who helped orchestrate Republicans' historic takeover of the Kentucky House, has announced he will run for state agriculture commissioner in 2023. Shell, a former member of House leadership, is looking to relaunch a political career that was derailed in 2018 when he lost his reelection bid to the legislature in the GOP primary. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)
Posted at 11:56 AM, Nov 29, 2022
FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — Former Kentucky State House Majority Leader Jonathan Shell officially filed Tuesday for the Republican nomination for Kentucky Commissioner of Agriculture.

Shell refers to himself as a "proud conservative and will put his pro-life, pro-Second Amendment, pro-growth and pro-farmer values to work for Kentucky families in Frankfort."

“I became a conservative riding in my grandad’s truck on our farm in Lancaster. Since then, I’ve lived our conservative Kentucky values, just like thousands of other farm families. I’m running to be Kentucky’s next Agriculture Commissioner to stand up for hardworking Kentuckians and to stop the radical elites who look down on our way of life,” said Shell, Republican Candidate for Kentucky Agriculture Commissioner.

“I’m honored by the strong support we’ve seen from across Kentucky, and I look forward to earning your trust and vote next year.”

