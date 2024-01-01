Watch Now
Jonathan Shell sworn in as Kentucky's next Agriculture Commissioner

Posted at 11:34 AM, Jan 01, 2024
LANCASTER, Ky. (LEX 18) — Jonathan Shell has officially been sworn in as Kentucky's next Commissioner of Agriculture.

Shell was sworn in at a ceremony in Lancaster, Kentucky, at the Garrard County Courthouse. He was surrounded by friends and family, including his wife and children.

"I'm honored by the opportunity to serve our state as Ag Commissioner and I'm ready to get to work fighting for our farm families and our Kentucky values," said Shell upon taking the oath of office.

Shell will also participate in a public swearing-in ceremony on Tuesday, Jan. 2, at the State Capitol.

