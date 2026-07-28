Jonathan Tincher found purpose, sobriety through Stable Recovery in Jessamine County

JESSAMINE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — NJonathan Tincher was broken. After years battling drug and alcohol addiction, he arrived at Taylor Made Farm in Jessamine County with little hope.

"I was just so broken, disgusted at myself," Tincher said.

Within three days of working in the barn alongside horses, something shifted.

"I caught myself smiling again," Tincher said.

Today, Tincher manages barn operations at Taylor Made Farm — just 13 months after graduating from the Stable Recovery program.

"It just started bringing joy to me that I was being a service to something other than myself 'cause I hadn't done that for a long period of time," Tincher said.

That sense of purpose extends beyond the barn. Tincher now works with newer participants in the program, paying forward the support he received when he first arrived.

"Helping newer people in this program because that's exactly what was done when I got here," Tincher said.

Stable Recovery co-founder Frank Taylor said Tincher's transformation reflects exactly what the program is designed to achieve.

"He emulates exactly what we want Stable Recovery to be," Taylor said.

The program is peer-driven by design. Taylor said accountability runs in both directions among the 16 men who live at the Preston House and work through the 12-step year-long program.

"Everybody knows that their job isn't necessarily to keep themselves sober but to keep the guy next to them sober," Taylor said.

Inside the Preston House, saddle cloths bear the names of graduates, and photos of their journeys line the walls — a constant reminder of what the program makes possible.

For Tincher, staying grounded comes down to a simple but deliberate practice.

"It's up to me to recognize is this a good decision I'm making or a bad decision I'm making," Tincher said.

Stable Recovery is now working to expand. The organization has plans to grow through operations on an 86-acre property called Josh's Landing, with a move into administrative offices planned for December.

Drew Amman is committed to covering the stories that matter to you. If you have an idea, please reach out to Drew at drew.amman@wlex.tv

