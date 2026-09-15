Joseph-Beth Booksellers' locations acquired by Barnes & Noble

LEXINGTON, Ky (LEX News) — Joseph-Beth Booksellers will continue operating at Lexington Green following its acquisition by Barnes & Noble, according to an announcement Tuesday from Langley Properties and Joseph-Beth Booksellers.

The agreement includes Joseph-Beth locations at Lexington Green in Lexington and Rockwood Pavilion in Cincinnati. Company officials said both stores, along with their Bronte Bistro restaurants, will keep their names and maintain their independent identities.

"This decision was made for the continued success of Joseph-Beth Booksellers," said Robert Langley, owner of Joseph-Beth Booksellers and The Mall at Lexington Green. Langley said the bookstore has served as more than just a retail business over the past 40 years, describing it as a gathering place for readers, families, teachers, local authors and neighbors.

Under the new ownership structure, Joseph-Beth and Bronte Bistro will remain in their current locations. Store officials said booksellers, event programming, author appearances and restaurant operations will continue, while benefiting from Barnes & Noble's resources and operational support.

Scott Davidson, president and CEO of Langley Properties, said the company looks forward to working with Barnes & Noble and supporting the bookstore's future at Lexington Green. He called Joseph-Beth "a special place" for the community and said the agreement provides long-term stability for the business.

The announcement comes as Joseph-Beth remains one of Lexington's best-known independent bookstores and a longtime destination for book signings, community events and dining. Barnes & Noble's acquisition is expected to preserve the bookstore's presence while adding the backing of the national bookseller.

