Judge clears way for Kentucky AG's TikTok lawsuit to proceed

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Scott County, Kentucky judge has denied TikTok's motion to dismiss Attorney General Russell Coleman's lawsuit against the social media platform, clearing a major procedural hurdle and moving the case closer to trial, Coleman announced.

The court ruled TikTok's design choices, marketing representations and commercial conduct were directed at Kentucky residents and subject to the court's jurisdiction.

The court also rejected TikTok's other arguments for dismissal, holding that the Commonwealth presented sufficient facts to show TikTok intentionally designed its platform to exploit developmental vulnerabilities in young users, failed to address easy accessibility to child sexual abuse material, and that company executives misrepresented content moderation and safety features, a release from Coleman read.

"We've alleged for two years that TikTok built an addiction machine, targeting our children. This ruling is a critical victory in our fight to hold TikTok accountable and protect Kentucky's young people," Coleman said.

Coleman filed the lawsuit in 2024 against the social media platform and its affiliated entities for their exploitation of Kentucky's young people. According to the lawsuit, TikTok engaged in predatory behavior to draw in minors, leading to depression, anxiety, altered development, lack of sleep and more.

By addicting young people to spend endless hours on the platform, TikTok can target them with an endless stream of ads and collect a hefty profit, the lawsuit claimed.

In 2022, TikTok reportedly had nearly 100 million U.S. monthly active users and generated an estimated $9.4 billion in revenue.

Notably, Coleman's lawsuit is entirely separate from the federal matter over TikTok's ownership.