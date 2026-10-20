Judge denies bond reduction for woman accused of hitting 10-year-old at Georgetown bus stop

SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — A judge has denied a request to modify the bond for a Georgetown woman accused of driving under the influence and striking a 10-year-old girl as the child was trying to board a school bus.

Ashley Parsons, 39, remains charged with first-degree assault, driving under the influence, leaving the scene of an accident or failing to render aid, passing a loading or unloading school bus and reckless driving. She has pleaded not guilty.

Watch previous: Not guilty plea entered for woman accused of passing stopped school bus and hitting 10-year-old

ASHLEY PARSONS ARRAIGNMENT

Parsons’ current bond is $50,000. During Tuesday’s hearing, her defense requested a $100,000 bond at 10%, along with alcohol and electronic monitoring. The Commonwealth recommended that, if the court considered changing the bond, it consider a $25,000 fully secured bond. Judge Kathryn Gabhart denied the defense request, finding “clear and convincing evidence” that Parsons poses a danger to the community.

The 10-year-old victim and her parents attended the hearing. Her parents stood and opposed any reduction in bond.

Georgetown Police Officer Isaac Shelton testified during the hearing. Shelton testified that Parsons admitted to drinking half a gallon of liquor a day. Shelton was also the officer who responded to a June 11 alcohol-related incident involving Parsons. According to testimony, she was found passed out outside her vehicle. LEX News previously reported that court records showed Parsons was charged with alcohol intoxication after she was found unconscious in the parking lot of a Georgetown business. She later pleaded guilty and paid a fine and court costs.

The current case stems from an Aug. 20 incident on Mount Vernon Drive in Georgetown. Georgetown police said 10-year-old Denetria Hall was crossing the street to board her school bus when Parsons, driving an SUV, allegedly passed the stopped bus and struck her. Police said the bus was displaying its stop sign.

Watch previous: 10-year-old struck by suspected drunk driver while boarding school bus in Georgetown

Child Recovers After Bus Stop Crash

A police citation said the impact knocked the child’s shoes off. Denetria Hall suffered a broken elbow, a black eye and a cut to her forehead. Her father, Dedric Hall, witnessed the crash and previously told LEX News that his daughter’s injuries could have been much worse. Denetria Hall was recovering at home when Searcy spoke with the family days after the incident.

The case was waived to a grand jury in September. Parsons was later indicted, and the charges shown on Tuesday’s circuit court docket were entered Oct. 1.

The court scheduled another hearing for Dec. 11 at 9 a.m.

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