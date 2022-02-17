Judge denies motion to temporarily block Ky. redistricting maps, also denies motion to dismiss case

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — Franklin Circuit Court Judge Thomas D. Wingate has denied a motion to temporarily block Kentucky's redistricting maps. Wingate also denied a motion from Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams to have the case dismissed.

The case will continue, but Kentucky's redistricting maps will stand for now.

In the lawsuit, Democrats claim both new maps involve partisan gerrymandering, which violates the state constitution. The suit also challenges the "excessively and unnecessarily splitting counties."

GOP leaders say the maps are fair. House Speaker David Osborne told LEX 18 he believed the maps will hold up in court.

Governor Andy Beshear initially vetoed the Republicans' redistricting plans, but the GOP used their legislative power to override the veto.