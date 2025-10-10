Judge freezes assets of failed Lexington roofing company owner who left $2M in unfinished work

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Fayette Circuit Court judge has frozen the assets of a roofing company owner whose business left hundreds of clients with more than $2 million in incomplete or never-started roof repairs.

Judge Dianne Minnifield ruled Thursday that Brad Pagel and his wife cannot access their bank accounts and other assets. Pagel owned Lexington Blue Roofing, which closed abruptly in April.

The company left more than $2 million in roof repairs either incomplete or never started for hundreds of clients who paid deposits, according to court records.

The Kentucky Attorney General's Office is investigating the company under the Consumer Protection Act.

Court records show the Pagels and their company received nearly $400,000 in the year before closing.

The injunction also bars the Pagels from working in construction or roofing in Kentucky.