Temporary restraining order granted on Kentucky's abortion bans

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — A temporary restraining order has been granted in state court, blocking Kentucky's abortion bans. This includes the trigger law and six-week abortion ban.

The restraining order is in place until at least next week. This means abortions at the EMW Women's Surgical Center and Planned Parenthood, the only two abortion clinics in the state, can continue for now.

The ACLU filed a lawsuit earlier in the week, a few days after SCOTUS overturned Roe v. Wade. The lawsuit asks for a temporary restraining order on behalf of two abortion providers.

This is the first step in court. The order is in effect until lawyers return to the courtroom next week to argue for or against an injunction.

On Wednesday, an OB-GYN in Kentucky told LEX 18 a pause on Kentucky's abortion bans is desperately needed.

