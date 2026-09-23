Judge to rule in November on bond request for man charged in deadly boating crash

MERCER COUNTY, Ky. (LEX News) — A Mercer County judge on Wednesday delayed a decision on a request to reduce the bond of a man charged in connection with a deadly Fourth of July boating crash on Herrington Lake that left one person dead and several others injured.

Attorneys for 27-year-old Cody Casey asked the court to allow his release on 10% of his $1 million cash bond while awaiting trial. The defense also requested that Casey be placed on home incarceration with GPS monitoring.

After hearing testimony during Wednesday's hearing, the judge said a ruling on the request would be made Nov. 4.

Casey has pleaded not guilty to 19 charges, including manslaughter, stemming from the July 4 crash that killed 25-year-old Nazar Svintolzelskiy.

During the hearing, Kentucky Fish and Wildlife investigators testified about Casey's actions following the crash. Lt. Christon Cornett told the court that officers instructed those involved they could remove the boat from the water at the ramp but were not authorized to leave the area.

"They were just told they could pull their boat out of the water right there at the ramp. They was not told they could go anywhere after that," Cornett testified.

Cornett also testified investigators believe Casey left officers while they were attempting to determine who had been operating the boat at the time of the crash.

A Kentucky Fish and Wildlife investigator further testified that Casey failed to follow instructions to remain at the scene after the incident.

The crash occurred on Herrington Lake during Fourth of July celebrations. Prosecutors have argued the seriousness of the charges and circumstances surrounding the investigation warrant maintaining the current bond amount.

Casey remains lodged in the Mercer County Detention Center pending the judge's decision on his bond reduction request and future court proceedings.