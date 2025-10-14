Junction City fire chief terminated without explanation

JUNCTION CITY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Junction City Fire Chief Jerrod Elam received an unexpected phone call just after 8:30 Monday morning that ended his tenure with the department.

"Little after 9, I received his second phone call letting me know he was terminated and there's a lot of state of flux of who the new fire chief is, as well as will their be an actual Junction City Fire Department that meets state standards," said Henry Cox, training officer.

Questions about Elam's position first arose this summer when he spent two months in Atlanta at his wife's side after she was diagnosed with cancer.

"While I was gone, one of my firemen called and wanted to know if I was leaving the fire department," Elam said. "And I told him I have no idea what you're talking about. He said that he got a text message from the mayor that if he wanted to be the fire chief, that he was more than welcome to it," Elam said.

That situation happened again a few weeks later.

Monday morning, Elam says the mayor called and told him his services were no longer needed with no reason or explanation provided.

"I sent a text message out to my guys, my entire roster, and just said 'Hey guys, you know, its been great. I've been the fire chief for two years. I think we're headed in a great direction. We're making good steps. Unfortunately the mayor has decided to let me go as of this morning," Elam said.

LEX18 spoke with the Junction City Mayor on the phone, who says he has a list of reasons as to why he fired them, but he didn't tell the chief and lieutenant those reasons.

The mayor didn't provide an official statement but said he didn't like the way the two men spoke to him or the cleanliness of the fire station. He also believed the firefighters went on too many runs.

Former Lieutenant David Stevens says he learned he was fired when he showed up to the station and found the door code changed.

"Scott Terry, the new fire chief, come in there and started yelling, cussing at me. Asking how I got in there, why I'm in there. I need to get out. I'm trespassing," Stevens said.

Stevens, who also serves on the city council, says no one else on council knew about the firings.

"Nobody on the council was notified about what happened today. I started making phone calls to the other council members and they was just as shocked as I was," Stevens said.

Both men say their biggest concern now is what happens to the city's fire protection.

"This is not gonna bring me down. I'm gonna stick around with fire departments and still hang around and do what we do," Elam said.