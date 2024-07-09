Junior League of Lexington hosts charity horse show

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The first leg of the Saddlebred Triple Crown kicks off this week at the Kentucky Horse Park. For the 88th year in a row, the Lexington Junior League Charity Horse Show has drawn equestrian fans from far and near.

“We have competitors coming in from all over,” said 2024 Horse Show Chair Abigail Brotherton. “We have owners from at least 40 states, and even one from Germany,” she added.

Some families obviously come for the world-class competition. But for others, they feel truly ingrained in the history of the event.

“I’m definitely connected to the history,” said event attendee Chryse Veit. “I have been attending this horse show for over 30 years.”

Some of Veit’s granddaughters are competing within the confines of Rolex Stadium… on the same horses she raised.

Veit is a Minnesota resident who co-owns a Lexington house with a friend. Combined with her serving on the American Saddlebred Museum board, it’s clear that horses are not a hobby to her—they are a lifestyle.

The world’s largest outdoor American Saddlebred show is set to continue throughout the week, until Saturday night. For more information visit here.