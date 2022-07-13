Jury deliberations underway in Sarah Williams trial, accused of inciting riot during 2020 protests

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Deliberations have begun in the Sarah Williams trial.

The local activist is fighting riot charges over downtown protests in 2020.

The prosecution and defense both made their closing arguments Wednesday morning after two days of testimony.

Several officers who worked the protests in late spring 2020 spoke about what they saw in the streets of Lexington, where thousands of people gathered to express their outrage in the wake of the deaths of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor.

All the officers, and even county attorney Larry Roberts, acknowledged that Williams was never involved in violence, but Roberts' contention is that she incited a riot when he says she encouraged protesters to breach a barricade and defy police orders.

Whitley argues that prosecution never proved anyones’ lives or businesses were disturbed during the protests. Only group impacted, he says, was the police. @LEX18News — Mike Valente (@ValenteLEX18) July 13, 2022

Williams is also charged with disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, and possession of marijuana.

Her defense attorney, Daniel Whitley, has argued these are all erroneous charges brought against a well-known activist who he claims is despised by the fraternal order of police.

Roberts urges jury to ignore Whitley’s comments about the FOP having a vendetta against Williams. Says the only relevant issues are what are in the charging document. @LEX18News — Mike Valente (@ValenteLEX18) July 13, 2022

In his closing arguments, Whitley returned to the prosecution’s own admission that Williams never acted violently or damaged property.

The jury will now deliberate and decide if Williams will be found guilty of the charges.