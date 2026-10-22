Jury finds man guilty of murder in deadly Scott County police chase

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — A Scott County jury has found a man guilty on multiple felony charges stemming from a 2023 police pursuit that ended in the death of an innocent motorist.

According to the Commonwealth's Attorney's Office, a jury in Scott Circuit Court convicted Deionta Catlett on charges of murder, enhanced aggravated trafficking in fentanyl, first-degree fleeing or evading police and two counts of first-degree wanton endangerment.

Prosecutors said the case stemmed from a police pursuit through Georgetown in 2023 that ended in a crash on U.S. 25 North. The collision killed David Jett, who authorities described as an innocent motorist.

The jury recommended a sentence of 35 years in prison after finding Catlett guilty of enhanced aggravated trafficking in fentanyl involving 28 grams or more, punishable by 30 years; murder, 35 years; first-degree fleeing or evading police, five years; and two counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, five years each. Jurors recommended all sentences run concurrently, resulting in a total sentence of 35 years.

Authorities said investigators found a handgun and 51 grams of fentanyl inside Catlett's vehicle following the crash.

A sentencing date was not immediately released.



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