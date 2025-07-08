'Just jetted out the door:' Community reacts after inmate escapes police custody for the second time

ESTILL COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Kentucky inmate escaped custody while being transported to the Estill County courthouse Tuesday, marking his second escape attempt since May.

Jeffery Harrison fled while being escorted to the courtroom for a sentencing hearing after arriving from the Three Forks Regional Jail, according to witness David McIntosh, who was transported in the same van.

"The gentleman just jetted out the door. They tried to run after him at the time, but he obviously got out of his leg shackles," McIntosh said.

Several state and local agencies mobilized a large operation throughout the town of Irvine.

"They had two choppers in the air before we left court to go back to the TFRJ," McIntosh said.

This marks Harrison's second escape from custody. Kentucky State Police reported that in May, Harrison impersonated his brother, who was also serving time but scheduled for release. Though Harrison managed to escape then, he was recaptured 10 days later.

"My first thought was 'Again,' because he just escaped not even a month ago," said Tiffany Canter, who lives in the area. "It was definitely crazy."

McIntosh, who has since been released from custody, was surprised by Harrison's sudden escape.

"He never told anybody what he was planning, or what he intended to do until it was done," McIntosh said.

As of Tuesday evening, multiple agencies continued searching for Harrison.

"He's definitely a wanted man right now, they are looking for him everywhere," McIntosh said.

