'Justice will prevail': Family of 3rd woman connected to murder suspect speaks out

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky State Police are investigating the death of a third woman connected to murder suspect Brian Epperson, who is already facing charges in two other counties.

Hilory Davis, 42, was found dead from an apparent overdose at a Super 8 hotel in Lexington on November 7, 2024. Her family only recently learned her case had been reopened.

KSP Detective Brad Watson testified this week that Davis's toxicology report showed 72,000 NG/ML of methamphetamine in her blood — 360 times higher than the average overdose.

"She was a very active person, very active as a child. She was well loved by her friends in town. She was an unbelievable young athlete," said Don Davis, Hilory's father.

"I used to say that we were opposites that balanced each other out. I was kind of real laid back and peace keeper. She was kind of reckless abandoned," said Hunter Davis, Hilory's younger brother.

Don and Hunter Davis described her as an intelligent and talented person who struggled with addiction for more than 20 years.

"Everyone has their things in life you'd struggle with and she struggled with addiction," said Don. "And she'd always come out and do real, real well and then have a problem again."

The Davis family said police initially reported Hilory's death as an apparent overdose with no mention of foul play.

"It was kind of a shocking moment and just had to take your time to internalize it," said Hunter Davis.

According to police testimony, two other women from different counties were also found dead from apparent overdoses with extremely high levels of methamphetamine in their systems. All three cases have been linked to 44-year-old Brian Epperson.

Epperson currently faces charges of murder and illegal drug possession in Powell County, as well as video voyeurism and illegal drug possession in Clark County. He has not been charged in Lexington in connection with Davis's death.

April Stamper, who met Davis during recovery, said the two became close friends. Davis had been sober for almost three years before her death.

"We hit it off as soon as I walked in to save off the streets and our relationship it grew into so much more," said Stamper. "Why? I just want to know why because she was beautiful on the inside and out. She was one of the best people you would have ever met. She brought so much joy and positivity to anybody's life that she touched."

Stamper said Davis met Epperson on a dating app, and the two had been seeing each other from August to November.

"Honestly, I thought he was a good man. I thought my best friend has found somebody who's going to be good to her. Who's going to take care of her," said Stamper.

Stamper even called Epperson to inform him of Davis's death.

"And he broke down and acted like he cried to me on the phone," she said.

While Epperson hasn't been charged in Lexington, the Davis family from Texas remains hopeful.

"Love your children. Justice will prevail," both Don and Hunter Davis said.

