Juvenile taken to hospital following reported near drowning in Lexington, official reports

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — A juvenile was taken to a local hospital after a reported near drowning Wednesday afternoon on Tates Creek Road, according to the Lexington Fire Department.

Lexington Fire Department crews were dispatched at 1:41 p.m. to the 3600 block of Tates Creek Road after receiving a report of a drowning.

Fire officials said crews arrived on scene and transported one juvenile patient. No additional information about the patient's condition or the circumstances surrounding the incident has been released.

This is a developing story and LEX News will have additional information as it becomes available.