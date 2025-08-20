K-9 officers from across the country receive specialized training in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Law enforcement K-9 units from across the United States gathered in Lexington this week for intensive emergency response training.

K9s United, a nonprofit organization, conducted the multi-day seminar to teach officers how to understand their dog friends better, while teaching first responders advanced techniques for handling in-field emergencies with their canine partners.

"Our goal is to help these guys learn to do this job more effectively, safer and more professionally," said Marion County, Florida Sheriff's Office Sargent Jay Nix, who also serves as vice president of K9s United.

Nix brings more than 20 years of experience working alongside K-9s and understands the complex demands placed on these first responders. Officers must train their dogs to track suspects, execute controlled bites, and maintain obedience in high-stress situations.

"We come here with a vast amount of knowledge and experience, and our goal is to get here, evaluate what that need actually is, and then tailor that seminar for that," Nix said.

The training emphasizes creating realistic challenges in controlled environments to identify and address potential deficiencies before they become problems in real-world situations.

K9s United provides these specialized training services at no cost to participating agencies, recognizing the financial constraints many law enforcement departments face.

"They have a lot on their plate, right?" Nix said. "We want to come here, and not only spend time with them and letting them know that they are appreciated and they are loved on, but we also want to make sure that when we leave here they're better than when we showed up."

The program also facilitates networking opportunities among officers from different jurisdictions, allowing them to share experiences and build professional relationships.

This collaborative approach helps ensure first responders nationwide are prepared for any situation they might encounter.

"They never know what that next call is going to bring," Nix said.