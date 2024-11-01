Karen Walker reflects on her son's 'amazing moment' recording final out in World Series

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — When the Los Angeles Dodgers clinched the World Series Title facing the New York Yankees, a Lexington native, former Henry Clay standout Walker Buehler recorded the final out in game five.

"When the out came, I think I kind of blacked out," Karen Walker, Buehler's mom, said.

It was complete joy for Karen as she watched it all unfold in the Bronx.

"It was just one of those moments where the world stood still, and we just kind of all stood there in utter amazement," Karen said.

In the game to preserve a one-run lead in the 9th inning, Buehler retired the Yankees in order with a ground out and back to back strikeouts in his first relief appearance since his rookie year, 2018, getting the ball on one-day rest.

"Sixteen pitches I think, eight minutes after he rolled in there, and he was standing on the field with his arms out and his teammates were jumping all over him," Karen said.

From a young age, Buehler has excelled quickly and his journey includes a College World Series Championship in 2014 with Vanderbilt.

This year's championship with L.A. four years after the Dodgers won in 2020 is perhaps a bit sweeter for Buehler. In recent years, he battled a hip injury and multiple Tommy John Surgeries.

"He kind of had to face the idea that maybe it wouldn't come back for him and he worked through it," Karen said.

A two-time all-star and two-time world series champion, Buehler also gives back off the field. He has a big event coming up November 11 at Keene Trace Golf Club that will benefit first responders.

"He's encountered lots of situations where he's been able to engage and give back, but giving to Lexington is even more important to him," Karen said.

Although he's traveled thousands of miles playing the game he loves, Buehler's heart is in Lexington and Karen sums up Buehler's impact on and off the field.

"It's just the joy that Walker's success has brought to everyone else," Karen added.

Walker Buehler is getting set for his fifth annual charity golf outing November 11 in Nicholasville, and all proceeds go to enhance the well-being of local first responders through the establishment of wellness centers.