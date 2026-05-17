Katie's Ride charity cruise marks 10th anniversary in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — An annual charity cruise took place Sunday morning at Hi Acres Shopping Center on Bryan Station Road in Lexington in honor of Katie Eddington.

Motorhead's Car Club organized the event to raise money for the non-profit, 50 Legs, an organization that aims to help patients remove the financial burden of purchasing prosthetics.

The event originated from a lawnmower accident that caused Katie Eddington to lose her leg and get a prosthetic. Katie and her mother, Samantha Eddington, wanted to help others by raising money for families and by providing information for those who need to know what to do with their insurance companies.

Samantha told LEX 18 that their work has a lasting impact on families through 50 Legs.

"So, we love the community that's been involved. Ten years ago, the Motorheads reached out to us and... wanted to do a fundraiser for Katie. I was like, "We don't really need you to do a fundraiser, but we could do one and donate it to 50 Legs,'" she said.

This year marked the 10th anniversary of the event — and the first time that Katie drove in herself.

Those who would like to donate can find more information on 50 Legs' website.