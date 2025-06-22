Kayakers rescued after high water strands them near Jim Beam distillery

(LEX 18) — Three kayakers were rescued on Saturday after becoming stranded in high water conditions near the Jim Beam distillery in Franklin County.

The Franklin County Fire Department responded to the water rescue call when the group found themselves unable to safely navigate challenging river conditions.

The kayakers had launched from Forks of Elkhorn but made the decision to seek help after determining the high water levels exceeded their capabilities. They managed to reach land on their own but became stranded and needed assistance getting out of the area.

Multiple units responded to the scene, including Boat 5, Boat 7, Engine 5, Engine 10, Rescue 10, and Car 1. Fire officials reported that all three kayakers were brought to safety with no injuries.

The department noted that water conditions remain challenging in the area and encouraged recreational water users to know their limits. They also recommended checking with Canoe Kentucky for information on current water levels before planning similar outings.