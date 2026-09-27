KCAL Old Time Radio brings the golden age of broadcasting back to Jessamine County

JESSAMINE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX News) — Before television took over living rooms, there was radio. At KCAL Old Time Radio in Jessamine County, they're bringing that era back.

"I like to call it theater of the mind, a step back in time to the old days when radio was king," co-producer and director Norman Cline said.

KCAL Old Time Radio puts actors onstage, behind microphones, with creativity and sound effects bringing every scene to life.

"KCAL Old Time Radio is a venue where you can come and see what it might have been like to go back to the 40s or 50s and be in the audience of an old time radio show taping," director and producer Denise Cline said.

The production leans heavily on hands-on sound design to create its atmosphere.

"We try to use as many sound effects like they do in Hollywood, the Foley system and things like that," Norman Cline said.

I even got a chance to try it myself, two coconut shells for horse hooves. Safe to say the troupe has been at it a whole lot longer than I have.

The group is now in its 11th year, far exceeding what its founders originally expected.

"Norman, Doug, and I decided that we were gonna take it over, and we did. We expected maybe a year's worth of shows, if that, and we're in our 11th year," Denise Cline said.

Both Norman and Denise Cline have been performing since childhood.

"I've been involved in this since I was in 2nd grade in some sort of acting and carrying on, so I was hooked at an early age," Norman Cline said.

"I've acted since I was two, danced since I was two. So it's in my blood," Denise Cline said.

Over more than a decade, the show has built a loyal following.

"We had no idea we would have this much of a response. The audience, we have what I affectionately call a lot of repeat offenders, if you will, are regulars that don't miss a show. We have several that have never missed a show," Norman Cline said.

The intimate venue is part of the appeal, and no prior knowledge of old-time radio is required to enjoy it.

"You don't feel like you're in this big theater. You're right here with us, and sometimes we come out here through the audience, so you're part of it. That's why we like it here, as you can see there's only 8 seats across and 7 rows, so there isn't a bad seat in the house," Denise Cline said.

Tickets are priced to make it an accessible night out for the whole family.

"It's $10 for adults, $9 for seniors, and $8 for kids under 12," Norman Cline said.

Tickets are on sale now for their upcoming shows in October and December. For more information, you can visit KCAL Old Time Radio Troupe.