KDE releases guidance on Supplemental School Year Program

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Kentucky Department of Education released a new guidance document on April 5 that details how the Supplemental School Year Program impacts public education in Kentucky.

The program, which was created March 24 when Gov. Andy Beshear signed Senate Bill 128 into law, allows any K-12 student enrolled during the 2020-2021 school year to request to use the 2021-2022 school year as a supplemental year to retake or supplement courses the student already has taken.

Students have until May 1 to submit a request to their local board of education. The local board then has until June 1 to decide whether to accept all the submitted requests or no requests. The local board must submit its implementation plan, along with any requests for regulatory waivers, to the Kentucky Board of Education by June 16.

The guidance document outlines the impact the legislation has on assessment and accountability, funding, teaching and learning, special populations, school-based decision making councils, alternative programs and federal program eligibility.

“Not only did the COVID-19 pandemic affect education in ways we have never seen before, but it also altered the education landscape going forward,” said Education Commissioner Jason E. Glass in a press release. “This bill is an example of that. We want to ensure our districts have all the necessary resources to provide students, families and school officials with relevant information as they make these significant decisions."