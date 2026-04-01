KDP calling out House Republicans for taking 'cheap jabs at struggling Kentuckians' through bingo game

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Kentucky Democratic Party is calling out House Republicans for playing a game of "bingo" during official proceedings Wednesday in Frankfort.

On social media and via email, Democrats shared photos of bingo cards they say Republicans circulated on the House floor today. The squares on the cards included phrases like "working families," "poor," and "higher taxes on the wealthy."

KDP said on social media that the bingo game took "cheap jabs at struggling Kentuckians" and the state's Republican party "should be deeply ashamed."

Representative Sarah Stalker also brought up the bingo cards during the proceedings late this afternoon.

