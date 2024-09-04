Kearny Hall residents voice their traffic related concerns

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Amanda Hall, a Kearny Hall resident, is concerned about the safety of her family and her neighbors.

“It has made not only it very dangerous to get out on the main road, Georgetown Road, it has also made people frustrated,” said Hall.

The neighbors living off Kearny Ridge Boulevard feel like traffic moves too quick for her and her neighbors to safely enter traffic.

The speed limit is 55 miles per hour.

“We want our kids to be safe, we want our families to be safe. Well, if you can’t even get out of your neighborhood without someone hitting you, that’s a problem,” she said.

Rush hour only heightens these problems. Especially because Kearny Ridge Boulevard is the only entrance and exit point for this complex, which accommodates three housing complexes.

“You have to count on people to be nice, to let you in at all,” Hall said. “Everyday you are waiting for 15, 20 minutes to get out of your neighborhood is really ridiculous.”

Neighbors feel that this problem is only going to get worse, with the construction of a new apartment building underway. Traffic Engineer David Filiatreau, and other officials who have visited the neighborhood, said there is another entry point to the neighborhood, in the works.

“There are plans for them to do it because they just can’t keep developing without it. It’s actually prohibited by their development plan,” Filiatreau said.

But this isn’t the first time that neighbors have heard this claim.

“It’s gone on too long, there has been no communication about what is going to happen,” said Hall.

She has been living in the complex since 2020, and she has seen the development expand at a rapid pace.

She understands that urban areas see more traffic, but she also thinks the roads should be expanded as well.