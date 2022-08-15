Keeneland 2022 Fall Meet tickets on sale August 16

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Tickets for Keeneland’s 2022 Fall Meet, which is happening Oct. 7-29, will go on sale to the public beginning at 9 a.m. ET Tuesday, August 16.

Similar to previous meets, all General Admission, Grandstand, and Dining tickets must be pre-purchased online through Keeneland’s Official Online Ticket Office at tickets.Keeneland.com or on the Keeneland Race Day app.

General Admission tickets are $7 in advance; day-of tickets are $10. Season passes, which offer General Admission throughout the meet, are available for $40.

Keeneland offers a return policy of up to 48 hours in advance of race day. Ticket inventory will be updated automatically and be available for purchase online.

For ease at the admission gates, tickets purchased online will be sent to your phone via email or text.

Keeneland will continue to limit daily attendance to approximately 20,000 fans to ensure the best racing experience possible for guests.

Tickets for the 2022 Breeders’ Cup World Championship at Keeneland

A limited number of tickets, including General Admission and seating in the Saddling Paddock Chalet, Trackside Chalet and Silks Lawn Chalet, remain available for the Breeders’ Cup at Keeneland on Nov. 4-5.

For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit breederscup.com/2022.