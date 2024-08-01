Keeneland 2024 fall meet tickets go on sale August 20

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Keeneland announced on Thursday that its 2024 fall meet tickets will go on sale to the public on August 20 at 9:00 a.m.

According to a release, the fall meet is scheduled for October 4 through 26, and all tickets must be pre-purchased on Keeneland's Official Online Ticket Office.

Keeneland says that it has increased the purses for five stakes races by $800,000, bringing the total purse for all 22 stakes races to a record $9.85 million.

For more information or to buy tickets, go to Keeneland Reservations and Tickets – Official Ticketing Website : Keeneland Reservations and Tickets.