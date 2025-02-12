Keeneland announces 2025 Spring Meet ticket sales begin Feb. 18

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Keeneland announced on Wednesday that its 2025 Spring Meet tickets will go on sale on Feb. 18 at 9:00 a.m.

According to a release, Keeneland's Spring Meet will be held from April 4 to 25, and tickets include dining options, grandstand reserved seating, and general admission.

Keeneland reports they have increased the value of 16 stakes and will award a record $9.4 million in total purses across 19 stakes this spring.

Here is a list of ticket prices, according to a release:



General Admission : Wednesday/Thursday tickets- $7, Friday/Saturday/Sunday tickets- $10, opening Saturday tickets- $15

: Wednesday/Thursday tickets- $7, Friday/Saturday/Sunday tickets- $10, opening Saturday tickets- $15 General Admission Spring Meet Season Passes : $50 (passes are pre-sold until April 3

: $50 (passes are pre-sold until April 3 Grandstand Reserved Seats: Wednesday/Thursday- $15, Friday./Saturday/Sunday-$25, opening Saturday seats-$30

According to a release, tailgating on The Hill will return during the Spring Meet, and no ticket or reservation is required.

For more information or to purchase tickets, go to Keeneland Reservations and Tickets – Official Ticketing Website : Keeneland Reservations and Tickets.