Keeneland celebrates record yearling sale going into Fall Meet

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Tony Lacy grew up hearing plenty of stories and legends of Keeneland.

A fourth generation worker in the thoroughbred industry out of Ireland, Lacy was amazed when he finally got to experience Lexington's race track for himself.

“I came here in the mid 90’s on a J1 Visa," Lacy said.

“It was something that was very iconic in hearing all about it but to actually get here and experience it first hand was something really unique.”

That unique experience became a part of Lacy's daily life a few years ago, joining the Keeneland team as Vice President of Sales.

"Never thought I’d get to visit here let alone end up working here and running the sales division. It’s incredibly meaningful for me," Lacy said.

One of the trademark moments of Lacy's role wrapped up with the month of September and the annual yearling sale.

Owners and breeders from 31 different countries flocked to Keeneland's grounds looking for their next winning horse to raise.

According to Lacy, roughly 3,000 horses were sold, resulting in a record $427 million.

“It went incredibly well to say the least,"Lacy said.

"We were cautious during the summer when we were projecting what the sale could be. For us to start breaking records out of the gate was incredibly rewarding and encouraging because this means so much for so many people in our local community.”

Most are aware horse racing is a billion dollar industry, but Lacy made it clear most of the success of that industry, including financially, stays in the community the business calls home.

“Watching it and seeing the people that this effects in a positive manner, watching them succeed. These are people that you will see in your local restaurants, that are customers of your local stores. This allows them to thrive and move forward and reinvest," Lacy said.

The end of the yearling sale leads right into the start of the 2024 Fall Meet.

Gates open Friday, October 4 at 11 a.m.