Keeneland Fall Meet to open with highest racing purses in the track's history

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Fall Meet at Keeneland is gearing up to be the most lucrative racing season in the track's history, with 22 stakes worth $9.85 million.

According to Keeneland, the richest race will be the Coolmore Turf Mile (G1) at $1.25 million.

Keeneland says that they have boosted the purses of five stakes by $800,000. That resulted in a boost to the Coolmore Turf of $125,000, the purse of the Queen Elizabeth II Challenge Cup (G1) to $700,000, and the Bryan Station (G3) to $600,000.

Two stakes were also upgraded by $50,000. The Perryville (G3) is now worth $300,000 and the Bank of America Valley View (G2) is now worth $350,000, a release from Keeneland says.

Fall Stars Weekend will open the season with three days and a total of 11 stakes worth $5.8 million. Eight stakes are part of the "Breeders' Cup Challenge Series: Win and You're In," in which the winners are awarded automatic starting positions and free entry in the 41st Breeders' Cup World Championship that is set to take place on Nov. 1-2 at Del Mar, according to the release.

Racing will be conducted Wednesday through Sunday during the Fall Meet. Gates will open at 11 a.m. and post time for the first race is at 1 p.m.

A complimentary digital program can be found here.

More information can also be found on the Keeneland website.

Tickets for the Fall Meet must be bought in advance using Keeneland's Official Online Ticket Office, which can be foundby clicking here.

