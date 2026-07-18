Keeneland hosts Concours d'Elegance car show, raising money for Kentucky Children's Hospital

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Collectors from across the country brought their prized vehicles to Keeneland to compete for awards based on historical accuracy, presentation and cleanliness at the annual Concours d'Elegance.

The show ran all day, starting at 9 a.m., and featured vehicles ranging from antique automobiles to future classics. Rows of cars filled the grounds, stretching far across the property.

Each winner and runner-up took home an award, while every car received a Bluegrass Award ribbon.

Dave Dicken, an attendee, said the variety of vehicles on display was a highlight of the event.

"It's a variety of cars. There's quite a few clubs here that might specialize in Model T's, might be Porsches, might be Corvettes," Dicken said.

The event also served as a fundraiser for Kentucky Children's Hospital.

To learn more, you can visit Keeneland Concours D'Elegance | Keeneland

Molly Demrow is committed to covering the stories that matter to you. If you have an idea, please reach out to Molly at molly.demrow@wlex.tv