Keeneland, Red Mile partner with Caesars Sportsbook ahead of legalized sports betting in Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Keeneland and Red Mile Gaming & Racing will soon offer in-person and mobile sports wagering now that sports betting is legal in Kentucky.

Caesars Sportsbook, the sports wagering platform for Caesars Entertainment, Inc., announced agreements with Keeneland and Red Mile.

The agreements include plans to open brick-and-mortar retail sportsbook locations, subject to regulatory approvals from the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission. An on-premise retail sportsbook is planned for Red Mile.

Caesars Sportsbook will be an official sports betting partner of Keeneland and Red Mile.

Sports betting became legal in Kentucky at the end of March when House Bill 551 won final passage in the state's GOP-dominated legislature. Attention now turns to setting up the framework to regulate sports wagering.