Watch Now
NewsCovering Kentucky

Actions

Keeneland, Red Mile partner with Caesars Sportsbook ahead of legalized sports betting in Kentucky

Sports betting
Marc Price/WCPO
Sports betting became legal in Ohio on Jan. 1, 2023. Both the Bengals and Reds had launch parties with their respective sportsbooks.
Sports betting
Posted at 11:01 AM, May 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-16 11:01:24-04

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Keeneland and Red Mile Gaming & Racing will soon offer in-person and mobile sports wagering now that sports betting is legal in Kentucky.

Caesars Sportsbook, the sports wagering platform for Caesars Entertainment, Inc., announced agreements with Keeneland and Red Mile.

The agreements include plans to open brick-and-mortar retail sportsbook locations, subject to regulatory approvals from the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission. An on-premise retail sportsbook is planned for Red Mile.

Caesars Sportsbook will be an official sports betting partner of Keeneland and Red Mile.

Sports betting became legal in Kentucky at the end of March when House Bill 551 won final passage in the state's GOP-dominated legislature. Attention now turns to setting up the framework to regulate sports wagering.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Live Election Results

Election Results

2:12 PM, Oct 23, 2019
LEX 18 Goes In-Depth

LEX18 Goes In-Depth