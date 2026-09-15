Keeneland September Yearling Sale opens with $71.8 million in sales

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX News) — Keeneland's September Yearling Sale opened Monday with strong results, generating $71.77 million in total sales and surpassing last year's first-session gross.

According to Keeneland, 97 horses sold for a combined $71,770,000 during the opening session, a 3.65% increase from the first day of the 2025 sale, when 106 horses brought in $69.24 million.

A colt by Gun Runner topped the day, selling for $2.8 million to RTM Racing. The colt led a group of 18 yearlings that sold for $1 million or more, the highest number on the sale's opening day since 2005. By comparison, 15 yearlings reached the seven-figure mark during the first session of last year's sale.

The average sale price increased 13.27% from a year ago, climbing from $653,208 to $739,897. The median price also rose more than 16%, increasing from $537,500 to $625,000.

Keeneland President and CEO Shannon Arvin said the opening session drew significant interest from buyers and consignors.

"It was a great opening session," Arvin said in a news release. "It was really fun to see. I don't remember seeing that many people in the Sales Pavilion in seats since we sold the interest in Flightline in 2022."

The September Yearling Sale is one of the Thoroughbred industry's premier auctions, attracting buyers from around the world to Lexington each year. Additional sale sessions are scheduled throughout the week.