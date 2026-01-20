Keeneland sets season record with $9.55 million in stakes purses for 2026 Spring Meet

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Keeneland Race Course has announced a season record $9.55 million in total stakes purses for its 2026 Spring Meet, marking the highest amount in the track's spring racing history.

The 15-day meet, running from Friday, April 3 through Friday, April 24, will feature 19 stakes races highlighted by two marquee events for 3-year-olds: the $1.25 million Toyota Blue Grass (G1) for males and the $750,000 Central Bank Ashland (G1) for fillies.

"Keeneland's Spring Meet is a celebration of the very best of Thoroughbred racing," said Gatewood Bell, Keeneland Vice President of Racing. "This is a credit to the outstanding horses from leading owners; the competition among successful trainers and jockeys; and the knowledge and enthusiasm of our fans and horseplayers."

The Kentucky Thoroughbred Development Fund will contribute $2.25 million toward the stakes purses, pending approval from the Kentucky Horse Racing and Gaming Corporation.

Three stakes receive upgrades and purse increases

Three races received both grade upgrades and $50,000 purse increases for 2026. The Giant's Causeway was upgraded to Grade 2 status with a $400,000 purse on April 12. The Baird Doubledogdare also received Grade 2 status and a $400,000 purse on April 17. The FanDuel Limestone was upgraded to Grade 3 with a $350,000 purse on April 10.

Opening weekend features nine stakes

Keeneland adjusted its stakes schedule to accommodate Easter Sunday, when the track will be closed for racing. The MiddleGround Capital Beaumont moved to opening day, while the Palisades will run on Sunday, April 19.

Opening day on April 3 will present four stakes races, all for 3-year-olds. The day will be headlined by the 88th running of the $750,000 Central Bank Ashland (G1) at 1 1/16 miles, marking the year's first Grade 1 event for sophomore fillies.

The opening day card also includes the $400,000 MiddleGround Capital Beaumont (G2) at 7 furlongs on dirt for fillies, the $600,000 UK HealthCare Transylvania (G3) at 1 1/16 miles on turf, and the $400,000 Lafayette (L) at 7 furlongs on dirt.

Saturday, April 4 will feature the 102nd Toyota Blue Grass as the centerpiece of five stakes races on what is annually Keeneland's biggest spring race day. The card includes the $650,000 Resolute Racing Madison (G1) for fillies and mares, the $500,000 Appalachian (G2) Presented by Japan Racing Association, the $400,000 Valvoline Global Shakertown (G2), and the $350,000 Commonwealth (G3).

Road to Kentucky Derby and Oaks points

Both the Toyota Blue Grass and Central Bank Ashland are worth 200 points on their respective Road to the Kentucky Derby and Road to the Kentucky Oaks series. Winners of each race will earn 100 qualifying points toward the Kentucky classics.

The early nomination deadline for both races is February 18, with late nominations due March 18. Entries for opening day will be taken Monday, March 30.

The Stonestreet Lexington on April 11 serves as the final prep race on the Road to the Kentucky Derby, awarding 42 Derby qualifying points with 20 points going to the winner.

Meet concludes with April sale

The Spring Meet will conclude Friday, April 24 with the $350,000 Bewitch (G3) Presented by Keeneland Sales for fillies and mares at 1½ miles on turf. Following the races, Keeneland will hold its April Selected Horses of Racing Age Sale.

Stakes races are scheduled for Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays throughout the meet, featuring a mix of dirt and turf races for various age groups and distances.

