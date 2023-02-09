Keeneland Spring Meet ticket sales begin February 14

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Keeneland kicks off ticket sales for its 2023 Spring Meet at 9 a.m. Tuesday, February 14.

The 15-day Spring Meet is scheduled for April 7-28, with races happeing Wednesdays through Sundays — except Easter Sunday, April 9.

Spring Meet Ticketing: Know Before You Purchase

Keeneland encourages fans to buy tickets in advance at tickets.Keeneland.com.

All Dining, Grandstand, and General Admission tickets must be purchased in advance online. Season passes, which offer General Admission throughout the meet, are available for purchase prior to opening day.

Keeneland offers a return policy of up to 48 hours in advance of race day. Ticket inventory is updated automatically and available for purchase online.

New for Spring Meet: Tailgating on The Hill now available Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays

Keeneland will expand The Hill's traditional Friday/Saturday schedule to now include Sundays during the Spring Meet.

No ticket or reservation is required. Fans on The Hill can watch the racing action via a jumbo TV and place their bets in a wagering tent. Keeneland again will partner with RevelXP to offer tailgate packages for groups of any size. Visit Keeneland.com/tailgating for more details.

Buy tickets now for Derby Day at Keeneland

Keeneland will offer General Admission and Equestrian Room dining tickets for Kentucky Derby Day at Keeneland. happening Saturday, May 6.

Tickets are available for pre-purchase at Keeneland.com/wagering/Kentucky-derby-keeneland.

Keeneland will mark the 2023 Run for the Roses with live music, food trucks, family activities, and more throughout the grounds. The Hill also will be open on Derby Day.

To learn more about Keeneland racing, visit Keeneland.com/racing.