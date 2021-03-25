Keeneland Spring Meet tickets sell quickly as the racetrack enforces capacity limits

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Ticket packages sold quickly once Keeneland opened ticket sales for the 2021 Spring Meet on Wednesday morning.

The historic horse racing track is allowing some spectators to attend the races for the first time since making the decision to close to fans in 2020 because of the pandemic. The ticket sales opened at 9 a.m. and many of the weekend races sold out within the first hours.

“I think people are excited and they miss being here for live thoroughbred racing,” said Keeneland’s Director of Patron Experience Kara Heissenbuttel. “Tickets for this Saturday went probably in the first thirty minutes.”

The Spring Meet is being held from April 2 to 23.

A limited number of fans will be allowed to watch the races as Keeneland works to continue enforcing COVID-19 health guidelines.

“We really focused on those capacity numbers to make sure that if you’re able to get tickets and come that you feel really comfortable and have a great race day experience,” Heissenbuttell said. “It feels so good to be able to allow fans to be here, but our top priority is making sure that everybody has this safe experience when they’re here on the grounds.”

Keeneland is only selling general admission ticket packages online as part of changes made in response to the pandemic. They are being sold on a first-come, first-serve basis and are limited to six tickets per order.

The ticket packages include admission, a race-day program and a $10 concession allowance.

For those who are unable to get a ticket in time or on a preferred date, Keeneland grounds are accessible in other ways.

Keeneland is offering different tours of the grounds throughout the week. The gift shop is also open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays.