Keeneland to begin recruiting employees for 2023 Spring Meet

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Beginning Thursday, March 2, Keeneland is hiring employees to work at the race track during the 2023 Spring Meet, scheduled for April 7-28.

Those who are interested can apply in person at the Hiring Center or online at Keeneland.com/jobs.

Keeneland is seeking to fill positions in Concessions, Culinary, Dining, Guest Services, Parking, Retail, Security, Track Kitchen, and other areas.

A number of available jobs are with Keeneland Hospitality, which provides food and beverage service for the entire Keeneland campus, including the Clubhouse, Grandstand, concessions, and Track Kitchen.

Visit Hiring Center in March

The Hiring Center is open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday from March 2-30.

Candidates may apply for positions and on-site interviews will be conducted. Because employment offers could be made on the spot, applicants should bring two forms of identification with them.

The Hiring Center is located on the second floor of the race track Grandstand. To reach the Hiring Center, take Elevator B from the ground floor near the Paddock.

Apply online

Positions also are listed on Keeneland.com/jobs.

To learn more about future job opportunities at Keeneland, sign up to receive the e-newsletter “Employment Opportunities."

Volunteer Group program available for community organizations

In addition to outstanding employment opportunities during the Spring Meet, Keeneland is proud to support the community via its Volunteer Group program. The program enables fraternities, sororities, high school booster clubs, senior groups, charitable organizations, and other certified groups with a tax identification number to receive a contribution of $10 for every hour that one of their members works during the Spring Meet.

If your group is interested in applying for one of these select opportunities, find more information here.