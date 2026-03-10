Keeneland unveils new Paddock building ahead of spring race meet in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Keeneland is welcoming the spring racing season with newly completed hospitality spaces, including five new dining areas inside the track's Paddock building.

The Paddock building opened its doors for the first time during a preview event ahead of the April race meet.

"This is actually the first event that's being held in the new Paddock building, which is super exciting. This is the Dogwood Room, so this will be one of our dining rooms for the race meet," said Kara Heissenbuttel, Keeneland's senior director of community relations.

Along with the Dogwood Room, the new spaces include the Sycamore Room, which offers high-end American cuisine dining, the Ivy Room, designed for private group gatherings, rooftop dining and Paddock Lawn. The 1936 Room offers views of jockeys walking along a brick path out to the lawn.

The additions come after more than two years of construction. Heissenbuttel said the first phase of enhancements opened in the fall with the east entrance, the Stakes Winner Circle and new paddock stalls.

"We opened phase one of all of our enhancements in the fall with the opening of the east entrance, the Stakes Winner Circle and the new paddock stalls that are just below us, and then spent the winter time with all the finishing touches to make these rooms look as beautiful and exquisite as they do today," Heissenbuttel said.

The new building adds roughly 1,000 seats on race days, opening up more options for fans who have previously been unable to secure tickets.

"It gives us about 1,000 extra seats on a race day. So for anybody who's tried to go online and get tickets on opening day of ticket sales and maybe been shut out, the Paddock building is allowing us to accommodate more people with really nice hospitality experiences that they're looking for," Heissenbuttel said.

Hallie Hardy, executive director of Visit Horse Country, said the timing of the reveal adds to the anticipation surrounding the upcoming meet.

"We're on the cusp of a busy time here, right? Keeneland Meet is about to start. It's gotten green right, even in the last week here across horse country," Hardy said.

Hardy said the new spaces are already generating excitement ahead of their first use this April.

"I mean, goodness, just stepping in here this morning, it's like I've got chills. It's such a beautiful space and I know everybody's excited to start using them this April for the race meet as well," Hardy said.