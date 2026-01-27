Keeneland unveils new Paddock Building hospitality spaces for spring racing season

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Keeneland will debut the interior hospitality spaces of its newly constructed Paddock Building during the 2026 Spring Meet, marking an exciting milestone for the historic Lexington racetrack.

A news release detailed that the building introduces more than 1,000 new public dining tickets each race day across five distinct venues designed to blend Keeneland's timeless traditions with elevated hospitality experiences.

"The Paddock Building represents an investment in the Thoroughbred industry and furthers Keeneland's mission to support and grow the sport," said Keeneland President and CEO Shannon Arvin.

"It speaks to our confidence in racing's future while creating new, meaningful ways to engage guests year-round."

The new space designs were lead by Lexington-based Matthew Carter, known for blending Southern elegance with fresh interiors. Each venue provides unique views of the reimagined Saddling Paddock and Stakes Winner's Circle, which debuted during the 2025 Fall Meet, the release read.

Keeneland New Paddock Reveal 1936 Room Keeneland Photo 1936 Room - 6 Keeneland Photo

The Paddock Building features five new hospitality areas, each named after elements of Keeneland's natural landscape and history.

The 1936 Room commemorates the year Keeneland opened for racing and offers an all-inclusive experience with lounge seating, passed hors d'oeuvres and premium bar service. Guests will have front-row views as jockeys pass through the room en route to the Saddling Paddock before each race.

The Sycamore Room, named for the iconic tree in Keeneland's Paddock area, provides à la carte high-end dining featuring classic American cuisine. Located adjacent to the new Stakes Winner's Circle, the space evokes race-day traditions in a sophisticated setting.

On the second floor, the Dogwood Room overlooks the Saddling Paddock and offers buffet-style dining with panoramic views of pre-race preparations. The Ivy Room, named for the ivy adorning Keeneland's limestone facades, provides an intimate atmosphere for private group gatherings.

East Entrance of Paddock Building Keeneland Photo Ivy Room - 1 1.jpg Keeneland Photo

The Rooftop, located on the third floor, features both an enclosed premium dining room and a covered outdoor space with sweeping views of the entire Keeneland campus.

All venues in the Paddock Building will follow a business casual dress code, according to the release.

The building is designed for year-round use and will serve as a premier setting for sales and private events beyond race days.

The release added that tickets for the 2026 Spring Meet will go on sale Feb. 17 at 9 a.m. ET through Tickets.Keeneland.com. The Spring Meet runs April 3-24, with no racing on Mondays, Tuesdays or Easter Sunday, April 5.