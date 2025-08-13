Keeneland's 2025 Fall Meet tickets go on sale soon with new venue enhancements

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Keeneland announced on Wednesday that fans attending the 2025 Fall Meet will experience the first phase of construction upgrades, including a renovated Saddling Paddock and new East Entrance.

According to a release from Keeneland, the enhancements were made with the idea of bringing fans closer to the action while improving the flow and functionality of the race-day experience. Both horsemen and riders will benefit from the upgrades.

Key improvements listed in the release include centrally located saddling stalls along the east side of the Paddock, which will give spectators a better view of horses before races.

A new Jockeys Quarters has also been built under the Paddock Building, featuring modernized locker rooms, a fitness area, and steam and sauna amenities. Riders will enter the Saddling Paddock through a centralized location, creating a photo opportunity for fans before each race, the release states.

In addition, the new East Entrance, opening fall of 2025, will offer visitors a "scenic and welcoming arrival experience, framed by Keeneland’s signature limestone and iconic arches. Situated at the end of Keeneland Boulevard adjacent to the historic Sales Pavilion, the East Plaza is a new pedestrian space designed for guests to gather before race days, while also enhancing hospitality for Keeneland’s sales."

Walkways at the South and East Entrances have been widened to improve traffic flow and create more space for fans to enjoy the Saddling Paddock.

The release adds that the former Walking Ring "has been reimagined to be a vibrant new focal point in the Saddling Paddock where fans can share in the thrill of victory alongside the winners of graded stakes races. Historically, trophy presentations following graded stakes races were conducted on the Keeneland turf course. Now, after each graded stakes, winners will return to this area for trophy presentations and celebrations. The Stakes Winner’s Circle will be adorned by a pair of bronze statues that once stood atop limestone pillars in the Paddock – returning these treasured pieces to a place of honor."

Tickets for the meet will go on sale Tuesday, Aug. 19, at 9 a.m. ET. The meet runs from Oct. 3-25. Tickets for the Fall Meet should be purchased in advance through Keeneland's Official Online Ticket Office at tickets.keeneland.com.