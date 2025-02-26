Keeneland's Spring Meet approaching as ticket demand remains high

Keeneland's Spring Meet is just around the corner, running from April 4 to April 25, and the excitement is building in the Lexington community. Tickets went on sale last week, with several days already sold out, highlighting the high demand for this beloved tradition. However, there are still ways to secure a spot to enjoy the races this spring.

Keeneland holds a special place in the hearts of locals.

"Keeneland is just a way of life. It is what we do here in this community," says Kara Heissenbuttel, Keeneland's senior director of community relations.

Heissenbuttel noted that ticket availability is limited.

"Our dining rooms are currently sold out for all dates, and general admission is sold out on all of our Saturdays," Heissenbuttel said. "But don't worry, you can get a season pass and come for general admission every single day of the race meet," she explained, offering an alternative for those eager to attend on busy weekends.

For those looking to enjoy the atmosphere even before entering the gates, Keeneland has introduced a new experience called "Race Day Social" on the hill.

"It's a hospitality experience with food and beverage, music—just a wonderful day to enjoy some tailgating with a higher-end twist," Heissenbuttel said, emphasizing the community aspect of race day.

Derby Day, a cherished tradition in the Bluegrass, will also be celebrated with open-air grills and picnic options in the paddock area, adding to the festive atmosphere. The Spring Meet marks a time when warmer weather returns, and the community can appreciate everything that horse country has to offer.

For those hoping to attend on sold-out days, it's worth noting that there is a wait list available for grandstand and dining room tickets, allowing fans to secure their chances to join in on the action.

As the Spring Meet approaches, excitement builds for an event that enriches the local culture and provides an unmatched Kentucky experience. Heissenbuttel encourages everyone to make their plans and enjoy the thrill of the races.