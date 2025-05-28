Kelley's Landing: Lexington's newest park opens with official ribbon cutting

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — After years of planning and patience, Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton cut the ribbon to signify the official opening of the city's newest park, Kelley's Landing.

Amanda Jones is the youngest daughter of the late John Kelley, of which the park if named after.

"I grew up getting to come play on this land and it I know for me and my siblings we grew up on the banks of the Kentucky river," she said.

The Kelley family owned the property, running a general store and a boat dock for years until John passed away and the 30 acres of land were sold to the city.

"It's a part of our families history and now to be able to share that with the people of Lexington," she said. "The people of the city and the land my dad loved, it's a great honor."

Jones said that watching her kids play on the same land she did is heartwarming. This landing will always be a part of her.

"So as we drove in and we saw that sign it was very special," she said. "I take a lot of pride in the name I grew up with, Kelley, and it's always going to be a part of me and so to see that carried on for me and my kids and generations to come it will be a great way to remember my father."

The landing will be available for a number of activities, ranging from kayaking to canoeing to picnics. The park is located just off of Richmond Road, below the Clay's Ferry Bridge and near Proud Mary Barbecue.

He would have the biggest grin on his face," Jones said. "As we were driving down here I was thinking, 'I bet dad is looking down right now, just so happy.' He loved the land of Kentucky. He farmed it all his life, he spent time here all his life. The land was part of him."